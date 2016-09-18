Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
Osijek 3 NK Split 0
Rijeka 5 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Saturday, September 17
Hajduk Split 4 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Istra 1961 4 Inter Zapresic 1
Friday, September 16
Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 Cibalia 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 9 7 2 0 21 6 23
-------------------------
2 Osijek 9 7 1 1 16 6 22
3 Dinamo Zagreb 9 6 1 2 17 10 19
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 9 5 2 2 17 10 17
-------------------------
5 Istra 1961 9 2 3 4 11 14 9
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 9 2 3 4 10 15 9
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 2 2 5 12 14 8
8 Inter Zapresic 9 1 4 4 9 16 7
-------------------------
9 Cibalia 9 0 4 5 8 19 4
-------------------------
10 NK Split 9 0 4 5 2 13 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation