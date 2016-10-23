Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Osijek 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Rijeka 1 Inter Zapresic 0 Saturday, October 22 Dinamo Zagreb 3 Cibalia 0 Istra 1961 0 Hajduk Split 0 Friday, October 21 NK Split 3 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 13 11 2 0 29 6 35 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 13 9 2 2 22 10 29 3 Osijek 13 8 3 2 19 11 27 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split 13 7 4 2 25 12 25 ------------------------- 5 Lokomotiva Zagreb 13 4 2 7 16 17 14 6 Inter Zapresic 13 2 6 5 12 19 12 7 Istra 1961 13 2 5 6 13 19 11 8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 13 2 5 6 11 20 11 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 13 1 4 8 6 19 7 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 13 0 5 8 9 29 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)