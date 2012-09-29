Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
Cibalia 4 Rijeka 1
Dinamo Zagreb 3 Hajduk Split 1
Inter Zapresic 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2
Istra 1961 1 Osijek 3
Zadar 4 NK Zagreb 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 10 7 2 1 23 10 23
-------------------------
2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 10 6 1 3 19 15 19
3 Osijek 10 4 5 1 11 5 17
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 10 4 3 3 16 12 15
-------------------------
5 NK Split 9 5 0 4 14 10 15
6 Rijeka 10 4 3 3 12 12 15
7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 9 4 2 3 13 11 14
8 Istra 1961 10 3 3 4 8 10 12
9 Cibalia 10 3 2 5 11 14 11
10 Inter Zapresic 10 2 4 4 13 14 10
11 Zadar 10 1 4 5 10 18 7
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 10 1 1 8 4 23 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
NK Split v Lokomotiva Zagreb (1700)