Soccer-World Cup Qualifying European group E results and standings

March 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group E matches on Sunday Sunday, March 26 Armenia 2 Kazakhstan 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Poland 4 3 1 0 10 5 10 ------------------------- 2 Montenegro 4 2 1 1 9 4 7 3 Denmark 4 2 0 2 7 5 6 4 Armenia 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 5 Romania 4 1 2 1 6 4 5 6 Kazakhstan 5 0 2 3 3 13 2 1: Final tournament