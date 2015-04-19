April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Osijek 2 Zadar 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 2 NK Zagreb 1
Saturday, April 18
Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 2
Istra 1961 1 NK Split 1
Friday, April 17
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Dinamo Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 29 21 8 0 66 18 71
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 29 17 8 4 60 24 59
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 29 12 6 11 52 52 42
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split * 29 11 7 11 50 46 37
-------------------------
5 NK Split 29 7 13 9 33 36 34
6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 29 9 7 13 30 39 34
7 NK Zagreb 29 9 6 14 33 49 33
8 Istra 1961 29 6 11 12 31 47 29
-------------------------
9 Osijek 29 7 6 16 33 45 27
-------------------------
10 Zadar 29 7 6 16 33 65 27
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation