Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 26 Hajduk Split 1 Osijek 1 Saturday, August 25 Cibalia 0 Zadar 0 Dinamo Zagreb 6 NK Zagreb 0 Istra 1961 1 NK Split 0 Friday, August 24 Inter Zapresic 2 Rijeka 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 6 5 1 0 17 5 16 ------------------------- 2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 5 0 1 13 6 15 3 Hajduk Split 6 3 2 1 11 6 11 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 6 3 2 1 9 5 11 ------------------------- 5 Osijek 6 2 4 0 6 2 10 6 Istra 1961 6 3 1 2 6 5 10 7 NK Split 6 3 0 3 9 7 9 8 Rijeka 6 1 3 2 4 7 6 9 Inter Zapresic 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 10 Zadar 6 0 3 3 3 9 3 11 Cibalia 6 0 2 4 3 10 2 ------------------------- 12 NK Zagreb 6 0 0 6 2 17 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation