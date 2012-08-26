Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 26
Hajduk Split 1 Osijek 1
Saturday, August 25
Cibalia 0 Zadar 0
Dinamo Zagreb 6 NK Zagreb 0
Istra 1961 1 NK Split 0
Friday, August 24
Inter Zapresic 2 Rijeka 0
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 6 5 1 0 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 6 5 0 1 13 6 15
3 Hajduk Split 6 3 2 1 11 6 11
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 6 3 2 1 9 5 11
-------------------------
5 Osijek 6 2 4 0 6 2 10
6 Istra 1961 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
7 NK Split 6 3 0 3 9 7 9
8 Rijeka 6 1 3 2 4 7 6
9 Inter Zapresic 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
10 Zadar 6 0 3 3 3 9 3
11 Cibalia 6 0 2 4 3 10 2
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 6 0 0 6 2 17 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation