April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 28
Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 2
Saturday, April 27
Dinamo Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Istra 1961 2 Cibalia 1
Osijek 1 NK Zagreb 0
Zadar 1 Inter Zapresic 2
Friday, April 26
Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 NK Split 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Dinamo Zagreb 29 21 4 4 61 18 67
-------------------------
2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 29 15 7 7 51 35 52
3 Rijeka 29 14 7 8 40 37 49
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split 29 13 9 7 42 26 48
-------------------------
5 NK Split 29 14 6 9 45 31 48
6 Istra 1961 29 9 10 10 32 30 37
7 Osijek 29 8 12 9 24 29 36
8 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 29 9 8 12 33 44 35
9 Zadar 29 7 7 15 30 54 28
10 Inter Zapresic 29 5 11 13 30 40 26
11 Cibalia 29 7 5 17 24 40 26
-------------------------
12 NK Zagreb 29 6 6 17 24 52 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation