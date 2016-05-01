Soccer-Iraq coach Shenaishil sacked after World Cup failure
April 11 Iraq's Radhi Shenaishil became the third coaching casualty of Asian World Cup qualifying Group B when he was sacked late on Monday.
May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Osijek 2 Hajduk Split 1 Rijeka 0 NK Split 0 Saturday, April 30 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Istra 1961 0 NK Zagreb 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 Friday, April 29 Inter Zapresic 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 34 24 7 3 60 19 79 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 34 20 13 1 53 19 73 3 Hajduk Split 34 16 10 8 43 24 58 ------------------------- 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 34 15 4 15 54 49 49 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 34 10 15 9 28 27 45 6 Inter Zapresic 34 9 14 11 33 46 41 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 34 9 12 13 39 39 39 8 Osijek 34 7 12 15 24 44 33 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 34 4 11 19 23 56 23 ------------------------- 10 NK Zagreb 34 3 8 23 25 59 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
* Sevilla coach Sampaoli appears set to take over (Adds detail, background)