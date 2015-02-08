Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
NK Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Zadar 3 Osijek 1
Saturday, February 7
Dinamo Zagreb 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1
Friday, February 6
NK Split 2 Istra 1961 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 20 16 4 0 50 12 52
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 19 13 3 3 43 17 42
3 Hajduk Split 19 9 5 5 39 28 32
-------------------------
4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 20 8 4 8 37 37 28
-------------------------
5 NK Zagreb 20 7 6 7 26 27 27
6 NK Split 20 4 10 6 24 24 22
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 20 5 5 10 18 30 20
8 Istra 1961 20 3 8 9 21 34 17
-------------------------
9 Zadar 20 4 4 12 21 52 16
-------------------------
10 Osijek 20 4 3 13 19 37 15
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation