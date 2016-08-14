Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Osijek 1 Hajduk Split 1 Saturday, August 13 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Inter Zapresic 1 Rijeka 1 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Friday, August 12 NK Split 2 Cibalia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 5 4 1 0 12 3 13 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 5 4 1 0 10 2 13 3 Hajduk Split 5 3 1 1 8 5 10 ------------------------- 4 Osijek 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 ------------------------- 5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 5 2 3 0 6 3 9 6 NK Split 5 0 3 2 2 6 3 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 5 0 2 3 4 8 2 8 Cibalia 5 0 2 3 7 12 2 ------------------------- 9 Inter Zapresic 5 0 2 3 5 10 2 ------------------------- 10 Istra 1961 5 0 2 3 2 10 2 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S