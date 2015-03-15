March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 Istra 1961 1 Osijek 0 Rijeka 4 Zadar 0 Saturday, March 14 Hajduk Split 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0 Friday, March 13 NK Zagreb 1 NK Split 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 25 19 6 0 58 14 63 ------------------------- 2 Rijeka 25 15 6 4 52 20 51 3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 11 5 9 47 43 38 ------------------------- 4 Hajduk Split * 25 11 7 7 46 37 37 ------------------------- 5 NK Zagreb 25 8 6 11 28 41 30 6 NK Split 25 6 11 8 29 32 29 7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 25 7 6 12 26 36 27 8 Osijek 25 6 4 15 28 40 22 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 25 4 10 11 24 39 22 ------------------------- 10 Zadar 25 5 5 15 25 61 20 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation