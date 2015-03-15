March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 15
Istra 1961 1 Osijek 0
Rijeka 4 Zadar 0
Saturday, March 14
Hajduk Split 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1
Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 4 Lokomotiva Zagreb 0
Friday, March 13
NK Zagreb 1 NK Split 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dinamo Zagreb 25 19 6 0 58 14 63
-------------------------
2 Rijeka 25 15 6 4 52 20 51
3 Lokomotiva Zagreb 25 11 5 9 47 43 38
-------------------------
4 Hajduk Split * 25 11 7 7 46 37 37
-------------------------
5 NK Zagreb 25 8 6 11 28 41 30
6 NK Split 25 6 11 8 29 32 29
7 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 25 7 6 12 26 36 27
8 Osijek 25 6 4 15 28 40 22
-------------------------
9 Istra 1961 25 4 10 11 24 39 22
-------------------------
10 Zadar 25 5 5 15 25 61 20
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation