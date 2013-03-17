Soccer-Bayern storm past Schalke into German Cup semis
BERLIN, March 1 Robert Lewandowski struck twice in the first half as holders Bayern Munich cruised past Schalke 04 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup semi-finals.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, March 16 Cibalia 0 Rijeka 1 Istra 1961 0 Dinamo Zagreb 0 Friday, March 15 Inter Zapresic 0 NK Split 0 NK Zagreb 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 4 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0 Osijek 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dinamo Zagreb 24 16 4 4 49 18 52 ------------------------- 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 24 12 6 6 40 29 42 3 Hajduk Split 24 11 7 6 34 19 40 ------------------------- 4 Rijeka 24 11 7 6 33 29 40 ------------------------- 5 NK Split 24 11 5 8 37 28 38 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 24 9 6 9 30 35 33 7 Osijek 24 6 12 6 21 20 30 8 Istra 1961 24 6 9 9 22 26 27 9 Zadar 24 6 6 12 25 43 24 10 Cibalia 24 6 5 13 20 34 23 11 NK Zagreb 24 6 4 14 21 44 22 ------------------------- 12 Inter Zapresic 24 4 9 11 25 32 21 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
LONDON, March 1 Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City survived an early scare to romp into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 home victory over second-tier Huddersfield Town in a fifth-round replay on Wednesday.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the German Cup Quarter-final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Bayern Munich 3 Robert Lewandowski 3,29, Thiago 16 Schalke 04 0 Red Card: Holger Badstuber 77 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 75,000 - - - Hamburg SV 1 Bobby Wood 90+2 Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 Lars Stindl 53pen, Raffael 61pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,249 - - - Tuesday, February 28 Eint