March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Osijek 2 Hajduk Split 1
NK Split 1 Cibalia 0
Saturday, March 4
Dinamo Zagreb 2 Inter Zapresic 0
Rijeka 2 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1
Friday, March 3
Istra 1961 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rijeka 23 19 4 0 46 12 61
-------------------------
2 Dinamo Zagreb 23 17 4 2 37 14 55
3 Hajduk Split 23 12 5 6 39 21 41
-------------------------
4 Osijek 23 12 5 6 32 24 41
-------------------------
5 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 23 7 7 9 23 24 28
6 Lokomotiva Zagreb 23 7 2 14 27 30 23
7 Istra 1961 23 5 8 10 22 34 23
8 Inter Zapresic 23 4 9 10 21 33 21
-------------------------
9 NK Split 23 3 6 14 10 31 15
-------------------------
10 Cibalia 23 1 6 16 16 50 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
9: Relegation play-off
10: Relegation