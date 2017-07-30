UPDATE 1-Soccer-Croatian championship results and standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 HNK Cibalia 1 Hajduk Split 2 Osijek 1 Dinamo Zagreb 1 Saturday, July 29 Rijeka 2 Istra 1961 0 Inter Zapresic 0 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Friday, July 28 NK Lokomotiva 1 NK Rudes 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 3 3 0 0 8 1 9 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 7 1 7 3 Hajduk Split 3 2 1 0 7 4 7 ------------------------- 4 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 3 2 0 1 2 2 6 ------------------------- 5 Inter Zapresic 3 1 1 1 5 4 4 6 Osijek 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 7 NK Rudes 3 0 2 1 3 6 2 8 NK Lokomotiva 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 ------------------------- 9 Istra 1961 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 ------------------------- 10 HNK Cibalia 3 0 0 3 2 9 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation