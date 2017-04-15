UPDATE 1-Xi tells Infantino China wants to host World Cup
* China has made huge investments in lifting domestic soccer (recasts)
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Croatian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Rijeka 2 NK Split 0 Inter Zapresic 1 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 1 Osijek 2 Istra 1961 0 Friday, April 14 Hajduk Split 3 Cibalia 0 Lokomotiva Zagreb 1 Dinamo Zagreb 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Rijeka 28 22 6 0 56 16 72 ------------------------- 2 Dinamo Zagreb 28 21 5 2 49 17 68 3 Osijek 28 16 5 7 43 27 53 4 Hajduk Split 28 14 8 6 47 24 50 ------------------------- 5 Istra 1961 28 8 8 12 26 39 32 6 Slaven Belupo Koprivnica 28 7 10 11 29 32 31 7 Lokomotiva Zagreb 28 8 5 15 33 34 29 8 Inter Zapresic 28 4 12 12 23 38 24 ------------------------- 9 NK Split 28 3 7 18 10 42 16 ------------------------- 10 Cibalia 28 1 6 21 17 64 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 9: Relegation play-off 10: Relegation
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Brazilian championship matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Goianiense 3 Avai 1 Atletico Mineiro 0 Atletico Paranaense 1 Chapecoense 2 Vasco da Gama 1 Corinthians 1 Cruzeiro 0 Flamengo 2 Ponte Preta 0 Santos 1 Palmeiras 0 Sport 0 Sao Paulo 0 Vitoria 2 Botafogo 2 Standings P W D L F A
June 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Wednesday, June 14 Club Petrolero 2 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 4 San Jose 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 19 13 2 4 53 16 41 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 19 10 4 5 35 24 34 3 The Strongest 17 10 1 6 38 26 31 4 Nacional Potosi 17 9 2