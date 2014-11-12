ZAGREB Nov 12 Shakhtar Donetsk's Croatia midfielder and club captain Darijo Srna has bought 20 tonnes of tangerines for children in Ukraine, the Croatian daily Vecernji List reported on Wednesday.

Srna was born in Metkovic, a region of southern Croatia well known for its tangerines. Croatia left communist Yugoslavia in 1991 and then fought a four-year war of independence.

"I grew up in Croatia so I also went through a period when I needed help. Donetsk has helped me a lot and this is just a small gift with which I want to pay them back," the daily newspaper quoted the 32-year-old as saying.

Ukraine top flight club Shakhtar said on their website: "The lorries carrying the fruit bought in Darijo's hometown Metkovi have already arrived in Donetsk".

The tangerines will be distributed to more than 20,000 local children with a special greeting card for every child, it said.