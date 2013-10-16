ZAGREB Oct 16 Former international midfielder Niko Kovac has replaced Igor Stimac as Croatia's coach, the country's Football Association (HNS) president Davor Suker said on Wednesday.

Stimac, who offered his resignation after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat by Scotland, was sacked after Croatia scraped into the World Cup playoffs having taken only one point from their last four qualifiers.

Kovac was promoted to his new position after excelling with the under-21 side, notching four wins out of four as the team scored 13 goals and conceded none in their Euro 2015 qualifying group.

"The HNS executive board decided unanimously to relieve Stimac of his duties and terminate his contract while the body has also decided to name Kovac as his successor," Suker told a news conference.

