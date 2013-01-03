ZAGREB Jan 3 Dinamo Zagreb defender Domagoj Vida has joined Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev after playing his last match for the Croatian title holders against his new club in this season's Champions League group stage.

"After an excellent 18 months with Dinamo, where he scored 18 goals in 75 appearances, Vida joined Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the Croatian side said on their website (www.gnkdinamo.hr).

"We thank him for all his efforts and are assured that he is delighted to join compatriots Ognjen Vukojevic and Niko Kranjcar at Dynamo."

Vida has also made 12 international appearances and was part of Croatia's Euro 2012 squad, having started in their 1-0 group stage defeat by champions Spain which eliminated the Croatians.

He scored a vital injury time goal which gave Dinamo a 4-3 aggregate win over Bulgarians Ludogorets in the Champions League preliminary rounds and then impressed in their group stage 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kiev in Zagreb last month.

It was the only point which Dinamo, who are chasing a record eighth Croatian league title, collected in their 2012-13 Champions League campaign after suffering six group stage defeats last season.

(; Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Alan Baldwin)