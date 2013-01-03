Soccer-Germany, Turkey the only bidders to host Euro 2024
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.
ZAGREB Jan 3 Dinamo Zagreb defender Domagoj Vida has joined Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev after playing his last match for the Croatian title holders against his new club in this season's Champions League group stage.
"After an excellent 18 months with Dinamo, where he scored 18 goals in 75 appearances, Vida joined Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," the Croatian side said on their website (www.gnkdinamo.hr).
"We thank him for all his efforts and are assured that he is delighted to join compatriots Ognjen Vukojevic and Niko Kranjcar at Dynamo."
Vida has also made 12 international appearances and was part of Croatia's Euro 2012 squad, having started in their 1-0 group stage defeat by champions Spain which eliminated the Croatians.
He scored a vital injury time goal which gave Dinamo a 4-3 aggregate win over Bulgarians Ludogorets in the Champions League preliminary rounds and then impressed in their group stage 1-1 draw with Dynamo Kiev in Zagreb last month.
It was the only point which Dinamo, who are chasing a record eighth Croatian league title, collected in their 2012-13 Champions League campaign after suffering six group stage defeats last season.
(; Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Alan Baldwin)
ZURICH, March 8 Germany and Turkey are the only countries who want to bid for the right to host soccer's 2024 European Championship finals, continental governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.
ROME, March 8 Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis sparked another controversy after his team's Champions League exit against Real Madrid onTuesday, saying journalists from the north of the country hated him and his club.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Wednesday Saturday, March 11 (GMT) PAS Giannina v Panetolikos (1300) Panionios v Larissa (1515) Iraklis v Panathinaikos (1730) Sunday, March 12 (GMT) Kerkyra v Xanthi (1300) Olympiakos Piraeus v Atromitos (1515) Platanias v Veria (1515) AEK v PAOK Salonika (1730) Monday, March 13 (GMT) Levadiakos