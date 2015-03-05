March 5 Former Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona and Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert is expected to be named the new head coach of Caribbean nation Curacao, local media reported.

The Curacao Chronicle said the 38-year-old, who was assistant to Louis van Gaal with the Dutch national team until his move to Manchester United, was due on the island on Thursday when he would be unveiled as the new national team coach.

Kluivert's mother hails from Curacao and the Dutch-speaking country can call on several players performing in the top flight in the Netherlands.

Curacao begin their World Cup 2018 qualifying campaign in the CONCACAF region against Montserrat later this month.

(Reporting By Simon Evans; editing by Toby Davis)