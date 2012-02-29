LARNACA, Cyprus Feb 29 A new-look Serbia
side featuring five debutants were held to a 0-0 draw by Cyprus
on Wednesday after missing several good chances to win a second
successive match in as many days.
Following their 2-0 win over Armenia in the Cypriot port of
Limassol on Tuesday, the Serbians again fielded a youthful team
missing most of the stalwarts who failed to qualify for Euro
2012 after a poor campaign.
Cypriot keeper Christos Mastrou, himself a debutant, denied
Serbia with a string of good saves in either half.
Particularly impressive were his interventions when Miralem
Sulejmani and Stefan Scepovic looked poised to score, before
Serbia's 18-year old defender Matija Nastasic made a late
goal-line clearance to keep his side on level terms.
