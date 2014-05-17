Yemeni tennis hopeful crosses war zone to compete
DOHA, March 15 Stepping onto a floodlit tennis court in Qatar last week, 13-year-old Alhassan Ishaq tried to steady his nerves.
NICOSIA May 17 The Cypriot title decider between AEL Limassol and APOEL Nicosia was abandoned on Saturday after a flare thrown from the crowd hit a player, local media reported.
The referee stopped the match after 51 minutes when APOEL defender Kaka was hit on head with a flare while sitting on the bench at AEL's home ground in Limassol.
The Brazilian required stitches in hospital for two superficial head injuries and was expected to be discharged.
The Cyprus Football Association was to determine the outcome of the game, the final match of the season, which was stopped with the game goalless.
AEL top the standings with 81 points, three ahead of APOEL who have a superior goal difference. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Josh Reich)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group F matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 15 FC Seoul (Korea) 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC (Australia) 3 Shanghai SIPG (China) 3 Urawa Reds (Japan) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shanghai SIPG 3 3 0 0 9 3 9 2 Urawa Reds 3 2 0 1 11 5 6 ------------------------- 3 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 1 0 2 4 11 3 4 FC Seo
March 15 Borussia Dortmund midfielder Mario Goetze will miss the rest of the season while he receives treatment for a metabolic disorder that is causing muscle problems, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.