UPDATE 1-Olympics-Rights groups praise IOC's revised Games contract
* IOC met with NGOs to revise host city contract (Updates with IOC president quotes)
NICOSIA, Sept 12 Cyprus coach Nicos Nioplias has resigned after a spate of disappointing results left his side languishing at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group.
The Cyprus FA said in a statement on Thursday that both sides had reached an "amicable arrangement" for the Greek to leave immediately.
Nioplias, who was appointed in mid-2011, is leaving two months before his contract expires in November. He quit after Cyprus lost 2-0 to Slovenia in a World Cup Group E qualifier in Nicosia on Tuesday.
Cyprus have just four points after losing six of eight fixtures. Their next game is away against Iceland on Oct. 11 and Albania at home on Oct. 15.
An interim coaching team will assume duties until the end of Cyprus's qualifying round commitments, the FA said. (Writing By Michele Kambas, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 28 Dunav 2010 2 Levski Sofia 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 21 18 2 1 56 16 56 2 Levski Sofia 22 13 6 3 34 14 45 3 CSKA-Sofia 21 12 5 4 31 10 41 4 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 21 9 7 5 29 23 34 5 Dunav 2010 22 9 5 8 26 26 32 6 Cherno More Varna 2
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Asian Champions League Group C matches on Tuesday Tuesday, February 28 Bunyodkor (Uzbekistan) 2 Al Ain (United Arab Emirates) 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Al Ain 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 2 Al Ahli 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 3 Zob-Ahan 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Bunyodkor 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1-2: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, February 28 Zob-Ahan (Iran) v Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia)