NICOSIA May 23 Cyprus's top soccer governing body has decided to call a replay of a title decider between AEL Limassol and APOEL Nicosia after it was abandoned last week when a firework hit a player.

The judicial committee of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) decided in a majority vote on Thursday evening to call a replay of the game on neutral ground and without spectators.

The referee stopped the highly-charged game in Limassol on May 17 after a firecracker hit APOEL defender Kaka on the head as he was sitting on the bench. The missile, thrown from AEL stands, pierced the plastic dugout.

The game was level at 0-0 when it was interrupted in the 51st minute.

AEL top the standings with 81 points, three ahead of APOEL who have a superior goal difference.

Awarding the game would be "disproportionate" towards AEL and unfair to APOEL, who would be deprived of their chance of clinching the title on the pitch, the judicial committee said in its verdict.

APOEL said their lawyers were reviewing the decision, leaving open the possibility of an appeal. (Reporting By Michele Kambas. Editing by Patrick Johnston)