NICOSIA May 31 APOEL Nicosia claimed the league title to complete a domestic double in Cyprus with a 1-0 win over nearest challengers AEL Limassol on Saturday in a highly-charged game replayed at a neutral ground behind closed doors.

Irishman Cillian Sheridan scored the only goal just before halftime to claim the title for Cypriot Cup winners APOEL, who finished level on points with AEL but triumphed due to a better head-to-head record than their rivals.

The game was played at the neutral Antonis Papadopoulos stadium in Larnaca after the original match on May 17 was abandoned by the referee when a firecracker injured APOEL's Brazilian defender Kaka at AEL's Limassol ground.

APOEL wanted to appeal the decision by the Cyprus FA to replay the game but failed to get the appeal heard after the entire appeals board resigned this week.

Sheridan netted the winner after AEL goalkeeper Karim Fagrouch stopped an effort by midfielder Vinicius to hand APOEL their first back-to-back title triumphs in 65 years, taking their tally to 23 overall, and their first double since 1996.

APOEL hit the headlines in 2012 with a fairytale run to the Champions League quarter-finals. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Ken Ferris)