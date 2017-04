NICOSIA Feb 27 A pipe bomb exploded outside the home of a Cypriot soccer referee early on Friday, police said, the latest in a string of threats and attacks against referees and their families.

The explosion damaged a vehicle belonging to the wife of a 38-year-old first division referee. The vehicle was parked outside their home close to the coastal town of Larnaca at the time and the improvised explosive device packed in a pipe was placed on the windshield, police added.

There was also slight damage to a neighbouring home.

Referees on the eastern Mediterranean island have increasingly been targeted in recent years.

In January, referees called for a one-week boycott of fixtures in response to a bomb attack outside the home of a referee's mother, and in October 2014 offices of the referees association were damaged by a bomb. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Peter Rutherford)