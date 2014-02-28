(Adds Soccer tag, no change to text)

NICOSIA Feb 28 The Cyprus FA suspended all weekend fixures on Friday after the home of an international referee was targeted in a bomb explosion.

Earlier, the Cyprus Referees Association said its members would not attend any weekend fixtures after the home of its chairman, referree Leonidas Trattos, was attacked on Thursday. The incident caused material damage to Trattos's home.

"Such incidents are beyond any boundary of logic," read a statement from the Cyprus FA. Police said they were investigating the incident outside Trattos's home. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Ken Ferris)