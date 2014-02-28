Soccer-Essien's wife buys Serie C club Como
MILAN, March 16 The wife of former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has bought Italian third tier team Como, the club said on Thursday.
NICOSIA Feb 28 The Cyprus FA suspended all weekend fixures on Friday after the home of an international referee was targeted in a bomb explosion.
Earlier, the Cyprus Referees Association said its members would not attend any weekend fixtures after the home of its chairman, referree Leonidas Trattos, was attacked on Thursday. The incident caused material damage to Trattos's home.
"Such incidents are beyond any boundary of logic," read a statement from the Cyprus FA. Police said they were investigating the incident outside Trattos's home. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Ken Ferris)
ZURICH, March 16 Veteran soccer official Marios Lefkaritis will end his 21-year stint on UEFA's executive committee in April after European soccer's governing body said the Cypriot had withdrawn as a candidate for re-election.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Hungarian championship Regular match on Thursday Thursday, March 16 Vasas Budapest 2 Szombathelyi Haladas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Videoton FC 23 13 5 5 49 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Honved 23 12 5 6 36 22 41 3 Vasas Budapest 23 11 5 7 35 23 38 ------------------------- 4 Ferencvaros 23 10 8 5 38 28 38 ------------------------- 5 Paks