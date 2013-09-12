PRAGUE, Sept 12 Czech police have charged 12 people suspected of match-fixing and illegal betting in Czech soccer leagues and summoned more than 20 others for questioning, the police's financial crime unit said on Thursday.

Police raided 15 homes and other premises in the probe, which the Czech FA said was triggered by the association's findings.

"The association had received serious findings 11 months ago that not all is in order in lower leagues in terms of betting," the FA said in a statement.

The police did not say who was detained, adding that they were cooperating with Slovak colleagues in the case. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Alan Baldwin)