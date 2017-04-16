April 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 16
Slovan Liberec 3 FK Dukla Praha 1
Viktoria Plzen 2 Slovacko 0
Saturday, April 15
Pribram 4 MFK Karvina 2
Fastav Zlin 0 Teplice 2
Mlada Boleslav 1 Bohemians 1905 1
Vysocina Jihlava 1 Sparta Prague 0
Brno 2 Jablonec 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Viktoria Plzen 24 17 5 2 37 14 56
2 Slavia Prague 23 15 7 1 47 17 52
-------------------------
3 Sparta Prague 24 12 7 5 37 21 43
4 Mlada Boleslav 24 10 9 5 35 24 39
-------------------------
5 Teplice 24 10 7 7 32 22 37
-------------------------
6 Fastav Zlin 24 9 8 7 29 27 35
7 Jablonec 24 8 8 8 35 30 32
8 Slovacko 24 6 11 7 24 29 29
9 MFK Karvina 24 8 5 11 33 40 29
10 FK Dukla Praha 24 7 6 11 28 29 27
11 Slovan Liberec 24 6 8 10 20 25 26
12 Brno 24 4 14 6 25 32 26
13 Bohemians 1905 24 6 7 11 18 28 25
14 Hradec Kralove 23 6 3 14 22 36 21
-------------------------
15 Vysocina Jihlava 24 4 8 12 17 37 20
16 Pribram 24 5 3 16 20 48 18
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 17
Slavia Prague v Hradec Kralove (1530)