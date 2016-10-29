UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 Slovacko 1 Teplice 1 Mlada Boleslav 1 Fastav Zlin 2 Sparta Prague 4 Pribram 0 Brno 1 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Mlada Boleslav 12 8 2 2 24 12 26 2 Viktoria Plzen 11 8 2 1 20 8 26 ------------------------- 3 Fastav Zlin 12 7 4 1 22 11 25 4 Slavia Prague 11 7 3 1 21 9 24 ------------------------- 5 Sparta Prague 12 6 4 2 23 11 22 ------------------------- 6 Teplice 12 4 4 4 15 12 16 7 MFK Karvina 11 4 2 5 14 18 14 8 Bohemians 1905 11 4 2 5 12 16 14 9 FK Dukla Praha 11 3 4 4 16 13 13 10 Slovan Liberec 11 3 4 4 8 9 13 11 Jablonec 11 3 4 4 19 21 13 12 Brno 12 2 7 3 15 21 13 13 Slovacko 12 2 5 5 13 18 11 14 Hradec Kralove 11 3 1 7 9 19 10 ------------------------- 15 Vysocina Jihlava 12 0 6 6 7 19 6 16 Pribram 12 1 0 11 5 26 3 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Hradec Kralove v MFK Karvina (1330) Jablonec v Slavia Prague (1400) Bohemians 1905 v Slovan Liberec (1430) FK Dukla Praha v Viktoria Plzen (1730)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.