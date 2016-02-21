Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 21
Sparta Prague 2 Mlada Boleslav 0
Saturday, February 20
Pribram 0 Slovacko 1
Banik Ostrava 3 Fastav Zlin 0
Bohemians 1905 1 FK Dukla Praha 0
Slovan Liberec 3 Jablonec 2
Brno 2 Sigma Olomouc 0
Friday, February 19
Viktoria Plzen 1 Teplice 0
Vysocina Jihlava 0 Slavia Prague 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Viktoria Plzen 18 14 2 2 37 14 44
2 Sparta Prague 18 13 2 3 39 11 41
-------------------------
3 Mlada Boleslav 18 9 5 4 42 26 32
4 Slovan Liberec 18 9 5 4 30 23 32
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 18 8 6 4 25 15 30
-------------------------
6 Brno 18 7 4 7 19 24 25
7 Fastav Zlin 18 7 3 8 23 30 24
8 Jablonec 18 5 8 5 30 24 23
9 Slovacko 18 7 2 9 23 33 23
10 FK Dukla Praha 18 5 7 6 26 24 22
11 Teplice 18 6 3 9 27 31 21
12 Bohemians 1905 18 4 8 6 22 26 20
13 Pribram 18 6 2 10 23 33 20
14 Vysocina Jihlava 18 4 5 9 18 33 17
-------------------------
15 Sigma Olomouc 18 3 7 8 16 30 16
16 Banik Ostrava 18 2 1 15 15 38 7
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation