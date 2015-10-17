Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 Slovacko 2 Banik Ostrava 1 Bohemians 1905 1 Brno 1 Jablonec 0 Slavia Prague 0 Teplice 0 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Sigma Olomouc 1 Slovan Liberec 1 Viktoria Plzen 4 Fastav Zlin 2 Friday, October 16 FK Dukla Praha 1 Mlada Boleslav 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 10 7 2 1 23 11 23 2 Sparta Prague 9 6 2 1 21 5 20 ------------------------- 3 Slovan Liberec 10 5 4 1 20 11 19 4 Mlada Boleslav 10 5 3 2 25 18 18 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 10 4 4 2 15 8 16 ------------------------- 6 Slovacko 10 5 1 4 14 18 16 7 Teplice 10 4 2 4 18 15 14 8 Jablonec 10 3 5 2 15 12 14 9 Fastav Zlin 10 4 2 4 13 18 14 10 Brno 10 4 2 4 10 15 14 11 FK Dukla Praha 10 2 5 3 16 16 11 12 Pribram 9 3 1 5 14 21 10 13 Sigma Olomouc 10 1 5 4 9 17 8 14 Vysocina Jihlava 10 2 2 6 9 19 8 ------------------------- 15 Bohemians 1905 10 0 5 5 9 15 5 16 Banik Ostrava 10 1 1 8 9 21 4 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Pribram v Sparta Prague (1300)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.