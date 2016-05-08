May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 8
Jablonec 1 Teplice 0
Slavia Prague 5 Slovacko 1
Saturday, May 7
Banik Ostrava 1 Bohemians 1905 2
Fastav Zlin 0 Pribram 0
Mlada Boleslav 2 Viktoria Plzen 0
Sparta Prague 3 Slovan Liberec 0
Friday, May 6
FK Dukla Praha 2 Sigma Olomouc 0
Brno 1 Vysocina Jihlava 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Viktoria Plzen 28 23 2 3 56 18 71
2 Sparta Prague 28 19 4 5 56 23 61
-------------------------
3 Mlada Boleslav 28 16 8 4 61 33 56
4 Slovan Liberec 28 16 6 6 45 30 54
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 28 12 10 6 40 25 46
-------------------------
6 Brno 28 12 5 11 34 37 41
7 Jablonec 28 9 10 9 44 38 37
8 FK Dukla Praha 28 8 10 10 43 39 34
9 Slovacko 28 10 4 14 34 50 34
10 Bohemians 1905 28 7 12 9 32 36 33
11 Teplice 28 7 8 13 36 45 29
12 Fastav Zlin 28 7 8 13 30 45 29
13 Vysocina Jihlava 28 7 7 14 28 49 28
14 Pribram 28 7 5 16 32 50 26
-------------------------
15 Sigma Olomouc 28 5 9 14 28 47 24
R16 Banik Ostrava 28 4 2 22 26 60 14
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation