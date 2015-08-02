Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 2
Jablonec 2 Bohemians 1905 2
Mlada Boleslav 2 Brno 0
Slavia Prague 2 Slovan Liberec 2
Saturday, August 1
Fastav Zlin 1 Vysocina Jihlava 0
FK Dukla Praha 1 Viktoria Plzen 0
Teplice 2 Slovacko 0
Sigma Olomouc 1 Pribram 3
Sparta Prague 3 Banik Ostrava 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fastav Zlin 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
2 Slovan Liberec 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
-------------------------
3 Teplice 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
4 Sparta Prague 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
5 Jablonec 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
-------------------------
6 Pribram 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
7 FK Dukla Praha 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
7 Mlada Boleslav 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
9 Viktoria Plzen 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Slovacko 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
11 Brno 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
12 Slavia Prague 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
13 Bohemians 1905 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
14 Vysocina Jihlava 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
-------------------------
15 Sigma Olomouc 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
16 Banik Ostrava 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation