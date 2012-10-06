Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Mlada Boleslav 0 Sigma Olomouc 1 Friday, October 5 Slovacko 3 Slavia Prague 0 FK Dukla Praha 1 Hradec Kralove 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sigma Olomouc 10 5 4 1 14 7 19 ------------------------- 2 Jablonec 9 5 3 1 19 9 18 3 Viktoria Plzen 9 5 3 1 18 8 18 ------------------------- 4 Sparta Prague 9 5 1 3 14 9 16 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 10 3 5 2 14 10 14 6 Vysocina Jihlava 9 3 5 1 16 16 14 7 Slovacko 10 4 2 4 13 13 14 8 Brno 9 4 2 3 15 17 14 9 Slovan Liberec 9 3 4 2 14 11 13 10 FK Dukla Praha 10 2 6 2 15 14 12 11 Mlada Boleslav 10 3 2 5 10 15 11 12 Hradec Kralove 10 1 5 4 9 13 8 13 Ceske Budejovice 9 2 2 5 11 17 8 14 Banik Ostrava 9 1 4 4 13 18 7 ------------------------- 15 Teplice 9 1 3 5 6 17 6 16 Marila Pribram 9 0 5 4 7 14 5 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Jablonec v Ceske Budejovice (1300) Brno v Slovan Liberec (1400) Teplice v Vysocina Jihlava (1500) Marila Pribram v Viktoria Plzen (1535) Monday, October 8 Sparta Prague v Banik Ostrava (1700)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.