Soccer-Genoa sack coach Juric, appoint Mandorlini
Feb 20 Genoa have sacked coach Ivan Juric after a 5-0 away defeat on Sunday to last-placed Pescara and replaced him with Andrea Mandorlini, the Serie A club said on its website.
Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, November 16 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Ceske Budejovice 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 14 8 4 2 24 10 28 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 14 8 3 3 22 12 27 3 Jablonec 14 7 5 2 25 14 26 ------------------------- 4 Sigma Olomouc 14 7 5 2 23 13 26 ------------------------- 5 FK Dukla Praha 14 4 7 3 23 19 19 6 Slovacko 14 5 4 5 19 17 19 7 Slovan Liberec 14 5 4 5 21 20 19 8 Vysocina Jihlava 15 4 7 4 21 26 19 9 Slavia Prague 14 4 6 4 17 14 18 10 Mlada Boleslav 14 5 3 6 15 20 18 11 Brno 14 5 3 6 19 25 18 12 Ceske Budejovice 15 4 3 8 15 22 15 13 Hradec Kralove 14 2 7 5 12 15 13 14 Teplice 14 3 4 7 15 24 13 ------------------------- 15 Marila Pribram 14 2 6 6 12 23 12 16 Banik Ostrava 14 2 5 7 18 27 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 17 Banik Ostrava v Slovacko (1500) Slovan Liberec v Viktoria Plzen (1720) Sparta Prague v Teplice (1915) Sunday, November 18 Hradec Kralove v Slavia Prague (1600) Brno v Marila Pribram (1600) Sigma Olomouc v Jablonec (1700) Monday, November 19 Mlada Boleslav v FK Dukla Praha (1700)
BARCELONA, Feb 20 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta and the club's president have rallied behind coach Luis Enrique after fans vented their frustration at a tough week with boos during their 2-1 home win in La Liga on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 20 Egypt's top court upheld death sentences for 10 men on Monday for their part in Egypt's worst violence at a football stadium, in which more than 70 fans were killed in February 2012.