Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Pribram 0 Sparta Prague 4
Saturday, October 17
Slovacko 2 Banik Ostrava 1
Bohemians 1905 1 Brno 1
Jablonec 0 Slavia Prague 0
Teplice 0 Vysocina Jihlava 1
Sigma Olomouc 1 Slovan Liberec 1
Viktoria Plzen 4 Fastav Zlin 2
Friday, October 16
FK Dukla Praha 1 Mlada Boleslav 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 10 7 2 1 25 5 23
2 Viktoria Plzen 10 7 2 1 23 11 23
-------------------------
3 Slovan Liberec 10 5 4 1 20 11 19
4 Mlada Boleslav 10 5 3 2 25 18 18
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 10 4 4 2 15 8 16
-------------------------
6 Slovacko 10 5 1 4 14 18 16
7 Teplice 10 4 2 4 18 15 14
8 Jablonec 10 3 5 2 15 12 14
9 Fastav Zlin 10 4 2 4 13 18 14
10 Brno 10 4 2 4 10 15 14
11 FK Dukla Praha 10 2 5 3 16 16 11
12 Pribram 10 3 1 6 14 25 10
13 Sigma Olomouc 10 1 5 4 9 17 8
14 Vysocina Jihlava 10 2 2 6 9 19 8
-------------------------
15 Bohemians 1905 10 0 5 5 9 15 5
16 Banik Ostrava 10 1 1 8 9 21 4
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation