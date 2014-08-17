Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Viktoria Plzen 4 Hradec Kralove 0 Saturday, August 16 Slovacko 2 Vysocina Jihlava 0 Bohemians 1905 1 Jablonec 2 Mlada Boleslav 4 Marila Pribram 1 Teplice 2 Slavia Prague 1 Brno 2 Ceske Budejovice 2 Friday, August 15 Slovan Liberec 0 FK Dukla Praha 0 Sparta Prague 0 Banik Ostrava 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 4 3 1 0 13 3 10 2 Slavia Prague 4 3 0 1 10 5 9 ------------------------- 3 Sparta Prague 4 3 0 1 6 2 9 4 Slovacko 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 ------------------------- 5 Mlada Boleslav 4 2 1 1 5 2 7 6 Jablonec 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 7 FK Dukla Praha 4 1 3 0 2 1 6 8 Brno 4 1 2 1 6 5 5 9 Teplice 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 10 Banik Ostrava 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 11 Slovan Liberec 4 0 3 1 2 5 3 12 Bohemians 1905 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 13 Ceske Budejovice 3 0 2 1 3 7 2 13 Marila Pribram 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 ------------------------- 15 Hradec Kralove 4 0 2 2 0 7 2 16 Vysocina Jihlava 4 0 0 4 1 8 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8