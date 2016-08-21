Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Slavia Prague 3 Pribram 0 Slovan Liberec 0 Brno 0 Sparta Prague 3 Jablonec 0 Saturday, August 20 Slovacko 2 Bohemians 1905 0 Hradec Kralove 1 Vysocina Jihlava 0 MFK Karvina 2 FK Dukla Praha 1 Viktoria Plzen 0 Fastav Zlin 2 Friday, August 19 Teplice 1 Mlada Boleslav 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 4 3 1 0 8 2 10 2 Fastav Zlin 4 3 1 0 8 3 10 ------------------------- 3 Mlada Boleslav 4 3 0 1 7 3 9 4 Viktoria Plzen 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 ------------------------- 5 Jablonec 4 2 1 1 9 9 7 ------------------------- 6 MFK Karvina 4 2 1 1 8 8 7 7 Hradec Kralove 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 8 Slavia Prague 3 1 2 0 6 3 5 9 Slovacko 4 1 2 1 8 7 5 10 Teplice 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 11 FK Dukla Praha 4 1 1 2 6 5 4 12 Brno 3 0 3 0 1 1 3 13 Vysocina Jihlava 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 14 Slovan Liberec 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 ------------------------- 15 Bohemians 1905 4 0 1 3 1 8 1 16 Pribram 4 0 0 4 0 9 0 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)