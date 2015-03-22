Soccer-India coach confident he has established core group
MUMBAI, April 5 India soccer coach Stephen Constantine is confident he has the nucleus of a side that will qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup and be competitive for the next five years.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Bohemians 1905 0 FK Dukla Praha 0 Viktoria Plzen 2 Slovan Liberec 0 Brno 3 Slavia Prague 0 Saturday, March 21 Slovacko 3 Ceske Budejovice 1 Jablonec 2 Marila Pribram 0 Sparta Prague 1 Teplice 0 Vysocina Jihlava 2 Hradec Kralove 0 Friday, March 20 Mlada Boleslav 1 Banik Ostrava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 21 17 2 2 48 16 53 2 Sparta Prague 21 15 3 3 35 9 48 ------------------------- 3 Jablonec 21 13 5 3 38 16 44 4 Mlada Boleslav 21 11 3 7 32 20 36 ------------------------- 5 Teplice 22 7 8 7 31 26 29 6 Slovacko 22 8 4 10 32 31 28 7 FK Dukla Praha 21 7 6 8 24 31 27 8 Brno 21 7 5 9 24 26 26 9 Vysocina Jihlava 21 7 5 9 21 25 26 10 Marila Pribram 21 7 4 10 24 33 25 11 Banik Ostrava 21 6 7 8 16 26 25 12 Slavia Prague 21 6 6 9 29 33 24 13 Bohemians 1905 21 6 4 11 23 31 22 14 Hradec Kralove 21 4 6 11 18 35 18 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 21 4 6 11 19 49 18 16 Slovan Liberec 21 2 10 9 24 31 16 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation
SAN SALVADOR, April 4 A high-profile El Salvadoran businessman, who is wanted by the U.S. government for suspected drug trafficking, was arrested on money-laundering charges on Tuesday, the attorney general's office said.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Chapecoense beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 in the first leg of their South American Supercup final on Tuesday as the game was marked by memorials to those killed in an air crash before the teams' scheduled Copa Sudamericana final last November.