July 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, July 29
Teplice 1 Mlada Boleslav 0
Viktoria Plzen 3 Hradec Kralove 0
Saturday, July 28
Slovacko 0 Brno 1
Ceske Budejovice 1 Sigma Olomouc 0
FK Dukla Praha 1 Sparta Prague 1
Marila Pribram 0 Slovan Liberec 4
Friday, July 27
Jablonec 2 Banik Ostrava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Liberec 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
-------------------------
2 Viktoria Plzen 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
3 Jablonec 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
4 Ceske Budejovice 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Brno 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Teplice 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
7 Sparta Prague 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
7 FK Dukla Praha 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Vysocina Jihlava 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slavia Prague 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
11 Sigma Olomouc 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Slovacko 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Mlada Boleslav 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
14 Banik Ostrava 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
15 Hradec Kralove 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
16 Marila Pribram 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, July 30
Slavia Prague v Vysocina Jihlava (1600)