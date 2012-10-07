Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Jablonec 2 Ceske Budejovice 1
Marila Pribram 1 Viktoria Plzen 0
Teplice 3 Vysocina Jihlava 1
Brno 2 Slovan Liberec 1
Saturday, October 6
Mlada Boleslav 0 Sigma Olomouc 1
Friday, October 5
Slovacko 3 Slavia Prague 0
FK Dukla Praha 1 Hradec Kralove 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jablonec 10 6 3 1 21 10 21
-------------------------
2 Sigma Olomouc 10 5 4 1 14 7 19
3 Viktoria Plzen 10 5 3 2 18 9 18
-------------------------
4 Brno 10 5 2 3 17 18 17
-------------------------
5 Sparta Prague 9 5 1 3 14 9 16
6 Slavia Prague 10 3 5 2 14 10 14
7 Slovacko 10 4 2 4 13 13 14
8 Vysocina Jihlava 10 3 5 2 17 19 14
9 Slovan Liberec 10 3 4 3 15 13 13
10 FK Dukla Praha 10 2 6 2 15 14 12
11 Mlada Boleslav 10 3 2 5 10 15 11
12 Teplice 10 2 3 5 9 18 9
13 Hradec Kralove 10 1 5 4 9 13 8
14 Marila Pribram 10 1 5 4 8 14 8
-------------------------
15 Ceske Budejovice 10 2 2 6 12 19 8
16 Banik Ostrava 9 1 4 4 13 18 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 8
Sparta Prague v Banik Ostrava (1700)