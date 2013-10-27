Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 Mlada Boleslav 5 Brno 2 Teplice 1 Viktoria Plzen 0 Saturday, October 26 1. SC Znojmo 3 Marila Pribram 0 Sigma Olomouc 2 Slovacko 2 Vysocina Jihlava 3 Jablonec 2 Friday, October 25 FK Dukla Praha 1 Banik Ostrava 0 Slavia Prague 1 Bohemians 1905 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sparta Prague 11 10 1 0 30 6 31 ------------------------- 2 Teplice 12 8 2 2 33 13 26 3 Viktoria Plzen 12 7 4 1 24 9 25 4 Mlada Boleslav 12 6 4 2 25 12 22 ------------------------- 5 Slovan Liberec 11 7 1 3 13 14 22 6 FK Dukla Praha 12 4 5 3 14 11 17 7 Jablonec 12 4 4 4 20 19 16 8 Sigma Olomouc 12 4 3 5 22 24 15 9 Slovacko 12 3 4 5 19 23 13 10 Banik Ostrava 12 3 3 6 13 26 12 11 Vysocina Jihlava 12 3 2 7 19 24 11 12 Marila Pribram 12 3 2 7 13 25 11 13 Bohemians 1905 12 3 2 7 11 23 11 14 Slavia Prague 12 3 2 7 10 24 11 ------------------------- 15 Brno 12 3 1 8 16 22 10 16 1. SC Znojmo 12 2 4 6 12 19 10 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 28 Slovan Liberec v Sparta Prague (1700)
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.