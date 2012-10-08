Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday Monday, October 8 Sparta Prague 2 Banik Ostrava 0 Sunday, October 7 Jablonec 2 Ceske Budejovice 1 Marila Pribram 1 Viktoria Plzen 0 Teplice 3 Vysocina Jihlava 1 Brno 2 Slovan Liberec 1 Saturday, October 6 Mlada Boleslav 0 Sigma Olomouc 1 Friday, October 5 Slovacko 3 Slavia Prague 0 FK Dukla Praha 1 Hradec Kralove 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jablonec 10 6 3 1 21 10 21 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 10 6 1 3 16 9 19 3 Sigma Olomouc 10 5 4 1 14 7 19 ------------------------- 4 Viktoria Plzen 10 5 3 2 18 9 18 ------------------------- 5 Brno 10 5 2 3 17 18 17 6 Slavia Prague 10 3 5 2 14 10 14 7 Slovacko 10 4 2 4 13 13 14 8 Vysocina Jihlava 10 3 5 2 17 19 14 9 Slovan Liberec 10 3 4 3 15 13 13 10 FK Dukla Praha 10 2 6 2 15 14 12 11 Mlada Boleslav 10 3 2 5 10 15 11 12 Teplice 10 2 3 5 9 18 9 13 Hradec Kralove 10 1 5 4 9 13 8 14 Marila Pribram 10 1 5 4 8 14 8 ------------------------- 15 Ceske Budejovice 10 2 2 6 12 19 8 16 Banik Ostrava 10 1 4 5 13 20 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation