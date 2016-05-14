MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Banik Ostrava 1 Brno 2 Fastav Zlin 1 Bohemians 1905 1 FK Dukla Praha 0 Slovacko 1 Jablonec 0 Pribram 0 Mlada Boleslav 2 Slovan Liberec 2 Sigma Olomouc 6 Teplice 0 Slavia Prague 5 Viktoria Plzen 0 Sparta Prague 5 Vysocina Jihlava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Viktoria Plzen 30 23 2 5 57 25 71 2 Sparta Prague 30 20 4 6 61 24 64 ------------------------- 3 Slovan Liberec 30 17 7 6 51 35 58 4 Mlada Boleslav 30 16 9 5 63 37 57 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 30 14 10 6 48 26 52 ------------------------- 6 Brno 30 14 5 11 37 38 47 7 Jablonec 30 10 11 9 46 39 41 8 Slovacko 30 12 4 14 37 51 40 9 Bohemians 1905 30 8 13 9 35 37 37 10 FK Dukla Praha 30 8 11 11 44 41 35 11 Vysocina Jihlava 30 8 7 15 31 54 31 12 Teplice 30 7 9 14 37 52 30 13 Fastav Zlin 30 7 9 14 34 50 30 14 Pribram 30 7 6 17 33 53 27 ------------------------- R15 Sigma Olomouc 30 6 9 15 35 49 27 R16 Banik Ostrava 30 4 2 24 27 65 14 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.