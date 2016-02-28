Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Slavia Prague 3 Banik Ostrava 1
Saturday, February 27
Slovacko 3 Vysocina Jihlava 1
Pribram 0 Bohemians 1905 0
Fastav Zlin 0 Mlada Boleslav 2
Jablonec 3 Brno 0
Teplice 0 Slovan Liberec 3
Sigma Olomouc 0 Viktoria Plzen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Viktoria Plzen 19 15 2 2 38 14 47
2 Sparta Prague 18 13 2 3 39 11 41
-------------------------
3 Mlada Boleslav 19 10 5 4 44 26 35
4 Slovan Liberec 19 10 5 4 33 23 35
-------------------------
5 Slavia Prague 19 9 6 4 28 16 33
-------------------------
6 Jablonec 19 6 8 5 33 24 26
7 Slovacko 19 8 2 9 26 34 26
8 Brno 19 7 4 8 19 27 25
9 Fastav Zlin 19 7 3 9 23 32 24
10 FK Dukla Praha 18 5 7 6 26 24 22
11 Bohemians 1905 19 4 9 6 22 26 21
12 Teplice 19 6 3 10 27 34 21
13 Pribram 19 6 3 10 23 33 21
14 Vysocina Jihlava 19 4 5 10 19 36 17
-------------------------
15 Sigma Olomouc 19 3 7 9 16 31 16
16 Banik Ostrava 19 2 1 16 16 41 7
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 29
FK Dukla Praha v Sparta Prague (1700)