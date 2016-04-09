RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 Banik Ostrava 2 Slovacko 1 Fastav Zlin 1 Viktoria Plzen 2 Mlada Boleslav 2 FK Dukla Praha 2 Slavia Prague 0 Jablonec 0 Slovan Liberec 2 Sigma Olomouc 1 Vysocina Jihlava 2 Teplice 1 Friday, April 8 Brno 2 Bohemians 1905 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 24 20 2 2 49 15 62 2 Sparta Prague 22 16 2 4 46 15 50 ------------------------- 3 Mlada Boleslav 24 13 7 4 52 31 46 4 Slovan Liberec 24 13 6 5 37 25 45 ------------------------- 5 Slavia Prague 24 11 7 6 32 21 40 ------------------------- 6 Brno 24 11 4 9 28 30 37 7 Slovacko 24 10 3 11 31 39 33 8 Jablonec 24 7 10 7 38 29 31 9 FK Dukla Praha 23 6 8 9 30 32 26 10 Teplice 24 7 5 12 31 39 26 11 Vysocina Jihlava 24 7 5 12 25 43 26 12 Bohemians 1905 24 5 10 9 26 32 25 13 Fastav Zlin 24 7 4 13 25 40 25 14 Pribram 23 7 3 13 28 42 24 ------------------------- 15 Sigma Olomouc 24 4 8 12 24 39 20 16 Banik Ostrava 24 3 2 19 23 53 11 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 Sparta Prague v Pribram (1730)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.