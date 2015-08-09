Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Sparta Prague 3 Fastav Zlin 0
Viktoria Plzen 2 Slovacko 2
Saturday, August 8
Pribram 3 Teplice 2
Banik Ostrava 2 Mlada Boleslav 2
Bohemians 1905 1 Sigma Olomouc 1
Friday, August 7
Brno 1 Slavia Prague 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
2 Pribram 3 2 0 1 8 6 6
-------------------------
3 Brno 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
4 Fastav Zlin 3 2 0 1 2 3 6
-------------------------
5 Slovan Liberec 2 1 1 0 6 4 4
-------------------------
6 Teplice 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
7 Jablonec 2 1 1 0 5 4 4
8 Mlada Boleslav 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
9 Viktoria Plzen 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Slovacko 3 1 1 1 6 7 4
11 FK Dukla Praha 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
12 Bohemians 1905 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
13 Sigma Olomouc 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
14 Vysocina Jihlava 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
-------------------------
15 Slavia Prague 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
16 Banik Ostrava 3 0 1 2 4 7 1
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 10
Slovan Liberec v FK Dukla Praha (1700)
Vysocina Jihlava v Jablonec (1700)