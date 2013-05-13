May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 13
Teplice 3 Banik Ostrava 2
Sunday, May 12
Jablonec 1 Vysocina Jihlava 1
Sparta Prague 4 Mlada Boleslav 0
Saturday, May 11
Slovacko 0 Slovan Liberec 3
Marila Pribram 0 Sigma Olomouc 2
Viktoria Plzen 0 Slavia Prague 1
Friday, May 10
Ceske Budejovice 1 Hradec Kralove 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Viktoria Plzen 27 18 5 4 49 19 59
-------------------------
2 Sparta Prague 27 17 6 4 47 20 57
3 Slovan Liberec 27 14 5 8 40 31 47
-------------------------
4 Sigma Olomouc 27 12 8 7 36 26 44
-------------------------
5 Jablonec 27 11 9 7 45 39 42
6 FK Dukla Praha 26 9 12 5 41 29 39
7 Mlada Boleslav 27 10 7 10 32 36 37
8 Slavia Prague 27 9 9 9 34 30 36
9 Vysocina Jihlava 27 6 14 7 31 38 32
10 Slovacko 27 8 6 13 31 39 30
11 Teplice 27 7 8 12 31 41 29
12 Brno 26 8 5 13 28 43 29
13 Banik Ostrava 27 7 7 13 32 39 28
14 Marila Pribram 27 6 9 12 24 38 27
-------------------------
15 Hradec Kralove 27 5 9 13 27 38 24
16 Ceske Budejovice 27 6 5 16 22 44 23
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation