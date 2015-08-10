Aug 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 10
Slovan Liberec 1 FK Dukla Praha 1
Vysocina Jihlava 1 Jablonec 0
Sunday, August 9
Sparta Prague 3 Fastav Zlin 0
Viktoria Plzen 2 Slovacko 2
Saturday, August 8
Pribram 3 Teplice 2
Banik Ostrava 2 Mlada Boleslav 2
Bohemians 1905 1 Sigma Olomouc 1
Friday, August 7
Brno 1 Slavia Prague 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
2 Pribram 3 2 0 1 8 6 6
-------------------------
3 Brno 3 2 0 1 3 3 6
4 Fastav Zlin 3 2 0 1 2 3 6
-------------------------
5 Slovan Liberec 3 1 2 0 7 5 5
-------------------------
6 Teplice 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
7 Mlada Boleslav 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
8 FK Dukla Praha 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
8 Jablonec 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
10 Viktoria Plzen 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
11 Vysocina Jihlava 3 1 1 1 1 1 4
12 Slovacko 3 1 1 1 6 7 4
13 Bohemians 1905 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
14 Sigma Olomouc 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
-------------------------
15 Slavia Prague 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
16 Banik Ostrava 3 0 1 2 4 7 1
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation