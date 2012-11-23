Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 FK Dukla Praha 3 Slovan Liberec 0 Slavia Prague 0 Banik Ostrava 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Viktoria Plzen 15 9 4 2 26 11 31 ------------------------- 2 Sparta Prague 15 9 3 3 23 12 30 3 Jablonec 15 8 5 2 26 14 29 ------------------------- 4 Sigma Olomouc 15 7 5 3 23 14 26 ------------------------- 5 FK Dukla Praha 16 5 7 4 26 22 22 6 Mlada Boleslav 15 6 3 6 18 20 21 7 Brno 15 6 3 6 20 25 21 8 Slovacko 15 5 4 6 20 19 19 9 Slovan Liberec 16 5 4 7 22 25 19 10 Vysocina Jihlava 15 4 7 4 21 26 19 11 Slavia Prague 16 4 6 6 19 19 18 12 Banik Ostrava 16 4 5 7 22 28 17 13 Hradec Kralove 15 3 7 5 15 17 16 14 Ceske Budejovice 15 4 3 8 15 22 15 ------------------------- 15 Teplice 15 3 4 8 15 25 13 16 Marila Pribram 15 2 6 7 12 24 12 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Slovacko v Sigma Olomouc (1600) Ceske Budejovice v Mlada Boleslav (1600) Jablonec v Hradec Kralove (1745) Sunday, November 25 Teplice v Brno (1230) Marila Pribram v Sparta Prague (1700) Monday, November 26 Viktoria Plzen v Vysocina Jihlava (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.