Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Czech championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Sparta Prague 3 Bohemians 1905 0
Vysocina Jihlava 1 Slovan Liberec 1
Brno 1 Viktoria Plzen 0
Saturday, October 24
Banik Ostrava 0 Pribram 2
Fastav Zlin 1 Teplice 2
Jablonec 3 FK Dukla Praha 3
Mlada Boleslav 4 Slovacko 1
Friday, October 23
Slavia Prague 0 Sigma Olomouc 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sparta Prague 11 8 2 1 28 5 26
2 Viktoria Plzen 11 7 2 2 23 12 23
-------------------------
3 Mlada Boleslav 11 6 3 2 29 19 21
4 Slovan Liberec 11 5 5 1 21 12 20
-------------------------
5 Teplice 11 5 2 4 20 16 17
-------------------------
6 Brno 11 5 2 4 11 15 17
7 Slavia Prague 11 4 4 3 15 10 16
8 Slovacko 11 5 1 5 15 22 16
9 Jablonec 11 3 6 2 18 15 15
10 Fastav Zlin 11 4 2 5 14 20 14
11 Pribram 11 4 1 6 16 25 13
12 FK Dukla Praha 11 2 6 3 19 19 12
13 Sigma Olomouc 11 2 5 4 11 17 11
14 Vysocina Jihlava 11 2 3 6 10 20 9
-------------------------
15 Bohemians 1905 11 0 5 6 9 18 5
16 Banik Ostrava 11 1 1 9 9 23 4
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation